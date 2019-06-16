{{featured_button_text}}
Jane V. Story

Nov. 8, 1932 — June 14, 2019

ADAMSVILLE — Jane V. Story, 86, of county Route 43, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

Born on Nov. 8, 1932 in Clarksmills, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Irene P. (McLaren) VanDerwerker.

She was a graduate of Hudson Falls Central School and also received her Bachelor of Science degree of Nursing and Education from the University of Vermont, she then went on to receive her master’s degree from the College of St. Rose.

On April 11, 1954, she was married to Myron Story at the Presbyterian manse in Hudson Falls by the Rev. Jake LaRue.

Mrs. Story at one time was the evening supervisor of Glens Falls Hospital and a Public Health Nurse for Washington County. For 17 years, she was a school nurse teacher at Hartford Central School, retiring in 1981. From 1981 to 1989, she was co-owner with her son, M. Alexander Story II, of the Adamsville Store.

She was a member of the Adamsville Baptist Church, where she was past deaconess and treasurer. Mrs. Story was also a member of the Magic Sleigh Precious Moments Club, where she was treasurer for many years. She was an avid collector of Precious Moments. Her enjoyments included sewing, going to craft shows with her husband and traveling.

Besides her parents; her husband, Myron; and her granddaughter, Rebecca G. Story; her grandson, Joshua Fronhofer; and her brother-in-law, Clyde Sanborn, all died before her.

Survivors include two sons, Albert H. Story of Glen Lake and M. Alex Story II and his wife, Dottie, of Adamsville; two granddaughters, Amanda L. Story of Ohio and Tiffany A. Collins of Glens Falls; three grandsons, Patrick H. Story and his wife, Jill, of Texas, M. Alexander Story III of Ohio and Joel M. Collins of Adamsville; along with 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Mrs. Kay Sanborn of Hudson Falls; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with the Pastor Ken MacLeod, officiating.

Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Moss Street Cemetery in the Town of Kingsbury.

The family suggests that memorial donations be sent to the Adamsville Baptist Church, 2091 Co Road 43, Fort Edward, NY 12828; or the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

