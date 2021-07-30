May 19, 1919—July 28, 2021

ASSEMBLY POINT — Jane Shires, 102, passed away on July 28, 2021 after living her life to the fullest.

She was born in Schenectady, NY on May 19, 1919 to the late Anna (Novak) Kipp and Leslie William Kipp and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, Class of 1937.

After graduation, Jane worked as a secretary for the GE Company. Once her children were in school, she continued her career as a secretary at the Department of Social Services in Schenectady before retiring in 1984.

Jane married Herman Pence Shires on October 11, 1947. They moved to Scotia, NY, where they raised their two daughters, Sarah and Anne. In 1986, they retired to their home on Assembly Point in Lake George that Herman had purchased in 1942.

Jane enjoyed volunteer activities including the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, the Hyde Museum, Glens Falls Garden Club and the Treasurer for the Assembly Point Association. Jane also looked forward to her weekly bridge games at the Queensbury Senior Center but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Jane and Herman were avid skiers, skiing throughout the Northeast, Canada and Austria, both skiing well into their 70’s.