May 19, 1919—July 28, 2021
ASSEMBLY POINT — Jane Shires, 102, passed away on July 28, 2021 after living her life to the fullest.
She was born in Schenectady, NY on May 19, 1919 to the late Anna (Novak) Kipp and Leslie William Kipp and graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School, Class of 1937.
After graduation, Jane worked as a secretary for the GE Company. Once her children were in school, she continued her career as a secretary at the Department of Social Services in Schenectady before retiring in 1984.
Jane married Herman Pence Shires on October 11, 1947. They moved to Scotia, NY, where they raised their two daughters, Sarah and Anne. In 1986, they retired to their home on Assembly Point in Lake George that Herman had purchased in 1942.
Jane enjoyed volunteer activities including the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, the Hyde Museum, Glens Falls Garden Club and the Treasurer for the Assembly Point Association. Jane also looked forward to her weekly bridge games at the Queensbury Senior Center but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Jane and Herman were avid skiers, skiing throughout the Northeast, Canada and Austria, both skiing well into their 70’s.
In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband Herman, who passed away on November 2, 1989 and her brother, Leslie Kipp.
Jane is survived by her loving daughters: Sarah Brown (Bruce) and Anne Resetarits (Paul). Jane cherished her eight grandchildren: Jennifer Sidney (Marc), Megan Crowley (TJ), Rebecca O’Hara (Matt), Molly Howe (Tim), Zachary Brown (Emily), Jacob Resetarits, Emily Resetarits and Benjamin Brown (Caroline). Jane was also blessed with her great-grandchildren: Jack, Anna and Ella Sidney, Thomas and Grace Crowley, Caitlin, Caroline and John O’Hara, Matthew and William Howe and Nell Brown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George, NY on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11 a.m.
If you would like to make a donation in Jane’s name, please consider North Country Ministries or North Queensbury Fire and Rescue.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish can leave the family an online condolence at sbfuneralhome.com.
