Oct. 1, 1935 — Oct. 24, 2020
GREENWICH — Jane Sanders, 85, a longtime resident of Lick Springs Rd, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home surrounded by her caregivers.
She was born October 1, 1935 in Cambridge, NY, to the late Earl and Lorena Yandow Sanders.
Jane always had a smile on her face and she instantly gave positive vibes to whoever met her. She was loved and cared for by all who knew her. Jane was a hard worker her entire life. Most recently she worked at CVS Pharmacy in Greenwich always putting a smile on her customer’s faces.
She loved her nieces and nephews dearly and always welcomed anyone in her home. Jane enjoyed feeding and watching her birds and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters: Elizabeth L. Humiston, Rita M. Booth and Lena R. Weatherwax; brothers: Earl W. Sanders, Jr., Joseph H. Sanders, Robert H. Sanders, and James E. Sanders.
Survivors include her beloved nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Graveside services for Jane will be held at 2pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Greenwich Cemetery, County Route 52, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating.
Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
