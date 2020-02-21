Jane Robbins Henshaw

Jane was born April 19, 1934 to William and Dorethea Robbins in Brooklyn. After graduating from North Tarrytown (Sleepy Hollow) High School, Jane worked as a telephone operator for several years. In later years, she worked for Guerlain Paris in Somers. She vacationed in the Adirondacks for several years before settling in Chestertown and working for the Lake George Steamboat Company for nearly 20 years.

As a teenager, Jane accompanied her father on hunting trips where she developed a love for nature and the outdoors. She enjoyed watching the wildlife that frequented her yard. It was through the relationship with her special love, Bert Bolland, that Jane became an avid kayaker, frequenting many Adirondack waterways, often on her own. Jane had a life-long love of reading and enjoyed getting together with friends at Chestertown Library each month to discuss the merits of their most recent reads. She was also a founding member of the North Warren Business and Professional Women’s Club. She loved to travel with family and friends and fondly remembered numerous trips with special friends Anne Murphy and Marilyn Smith, as well as their monthly birthday club dinners. Jane’s greatest joy, however, was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.