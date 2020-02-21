April 19, 1934 — Feb. 19, 2020
CHESTERTOWN — Jane Robbins Henshaw, of Chestertown, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family.
Jane was born April 19, 1934 to William and Dorethea Robbins in Brooklyn. After graduating from North Tarrytown (Sleepy Hollow) High School, Jane worked as a telephone operator for several years. In later years, she worked for Guerlain Paris in Somers. She vacationed in the Adirondacks for several years before settling in Chestertown and working for the Lake George Steamboat Company for nearly 20 years.
As a teenager, Jane accompanied her father on hunting trips where she developed a love for nature and the outdoors. She enjoyed watching the wildlife that frequented her yard. It was through the relationship with her special love, Bert Bolland, that Jane became an avid kayaker, frequenting many Adirondack waterways, often on her own. Jane had a life-long love of reading and enjoyed getting together with friends at Chestertown Library each month to discuss the merits of their most recent reads. She was also a founding member of the North Warren Business and Professional Women’s Club. She loved to travel with family and friends and fondly remembered numerous trips with special friends Anne Murphy and Marilyn Smith, as well as their monthly birthday club dinners. Jane’s greatest joy, however, was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, and by her sister, Jill Robbins of Orlando, Florida. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lyn (Mick) Derway of Hudson Falls, Kim (Dave) Bolton of Chestertown, David (Susan) Henshaw of Wappingers Falls, Suzanne Henshaw of Stormville, and Nancy (Bill) McDonough of Davenport. Grandchildren include William Hill, Greg (Gayle) Hill, Stacie (Andy) McNally, Shane Bolton, Alden and Parker Henshaw, Erin Dunscomb and Kelly (Mike) Jackman; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Wiley, Granger Hill, Nathan and Hannah McNally, Harlie, Riley, Jacob and Aida Bolton, and Troy and Levi Jackman. Jane is also survived by her sister, Judie (Charlie) Packard; and her close friend and sister-in-law, Diane Henshaw; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Jane’s wishes, there will be no services. Her family will gather at their convenience to scatter her ashes over her favorite Adirondack waterways. The family suggests that memorial contributions in memory of Jane be made to charities of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
