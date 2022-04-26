Jane Rebecca Costello

Jan. 21, 1965 - Apr. 22, 2022

GLENS FALLS - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Jane Rebecca Costello, 57, passed away due to a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, April 22, 2022, while sleeping peacefully.

Born January 21, 1965, in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the youngest daughter of John E. Sr. and Melvina (Smith) Sawn.

Jane enlisted in the Army Reserves for two years as a teen. When she came home, she married her friend and love, Kevin M. Costello, on February 25, 1984, at West Mountain Community Church in Queensbury. Soon after they had their one and only daughter, Erika, and their life was full and complete.

She went on to work as a sales rep for Web Graphics of Glens Falls for many years. Most recently she was happily employed at Home of the Good Shepherd where she worked with her niece, an amazing staff, and caring residents.

Some of Jane's favorite pastimes were swimming, sunbathing, kayaking, hiking, and golf, all of which she did with a smile and a glass of wine. Her most cherished moments were spent with her family, especially her two adored grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her in laws: Frank Sr., and Mary Costello; both sets of grandparents; brothers, Peter and Daniel Sawn; nephew, Joseph Hebert; niece, Annmarie Sawn; and her beloved dog, Dominique.

Those left to cherish her memory are her dearest husband, Kevin M. Costello; adored daughter, Erika Killeen and her husband, Dan; two precious grandchildren: Liam and Lilliana Killeen; her sweet sister, Ellen Jackowski; her strong brothers: John Jr., Clayton, Thomas (Dawn), and James Sawn; her brother-in-law, Frank Costello Jr. (Sally); sister-in-law, Linda Taffi; aunts: Jenny Staunches, Gert Shippey, Donna McCabe; uncles: Halsey (Nancy), Ed (Cathy), Bill (Dale), and Lou Smith; along with many nieces; nephews; cousins and wonderful friends.

We welcome her family and friends to calling hours on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.

Burial will take place at the convenience of her loved ones.

A gathering will be held at West Mountain Community Church, Aviation Rd., Queensbury, following the services. Friends and family are encouraged and welcome to bring a dish to share for a light lunch.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Jane's work family at Home of the Good Shepherd; her home Hospice nurse, Lisa; and Tower 2 of Glens Falls Hospital where she met her nurse, Garrett, whom shared with her his compassion and humor keeping Jane in good spirits whenever he checked in.

In loving memory of Jane, contributions may be made to Home of the Good Shepherd, 26 Rockrose Way, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or throughwww.bakerfuneralhome.com