Jane (Post) Brookley

Nov. 27, 1941 - April 9, 2022

STILLWATER — Jane (Post) Brookley of Stillwater, NY, passed away on April 9, 2022, at Wesley Health Care Center. She was 80 years old.

Born on November 27, 1941, in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Alice (Bover) Post. Jane is the widow of the late Donald L. Brookley, whom she married September 3, 1960. They spent many loving years together, until his passing in 2014.

Jane was a 1959 graduate of Stillwater Central School. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Upton Chapter 679 and worked as a clerk in various office settings throughout her life. Jane loved her family, and holidays were always her favorite time of year (especially Christmas). She enjoyed decorating her house and took pride in getting her Christmas cards prepared early. She also appreciated antiques and loved sugar and sweet treats.

Survivors include her daughter Renee Brookley-Dunn and her husband David Dunn, Jr.; her grandchildren: Daniel (Sophia) Dunn, Nicholas Dunn, and Lukas Dunn, all of Stillwater. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Joseph Merzullo of Stillwater; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, Jane is predeceased by her brother Gary Post.

Relatives and friends may call on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. at Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 319 Park Avenue, Mechanicville, NY, 12118. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place following the service at Stillwater Union Cemetery.

The family of Jane would like to take this time to acknowledge and show their appreciation for the staff and volunteers at the Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth, the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, and Saratoga Hospital's D1 Unit.

In honor of Jane, kindly consider a donation to a veterans or youth charity of your choice.

Online remembrances may be at www.chasesmithfamily.com.