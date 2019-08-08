August 18, 1931 — August 5, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Jane Patricia (Davenport) Ash, 87, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, after a long illness.
Born on Aug. 18, 1931 in Oceanside, she was the daughter of the late Charles Wilber and Geraldine (Hodges) Davenport.
Jane graduated from Laurens Central High School in Oneonta and went on to attend Hofstra University. After her studies, she worked for 10 years at Franklin National Bank and another 10 years at First National.
While she lived on Long Island, she met the love of her life, Raymond B. Ash Jr. On April 29, 1966; during the lovely springtime, the two married. Together they had one daughter, Tammy Ash Imrie.
In her spare time, Jane loved to bake, cook and crochet, as well as make ceramics. But her greatest joys in the world were her daughter, Tammy and her granddaughter, Tiffiny.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Donald and Albert Davenport; her best friend, Marlene Olsen, along with her husband, George and their son, David; her sister-in-law, Lynn Ash; her brother-in-law, Bob Northgard; her in-laws, Ray and Anna Ash; and a nephew, Johnny Davenport.
Those left to cherish Jane’s memory include her beloved husband, Raymond; her daughter, Tammy J. Imrie and her best friend, Gina Schwartz Green; her granddaughter, Tiffiny Imrie; her sister-in-law, Ann Northgard and family; her brother-in-law, Robert Ash Sr. and family; her extended family, Tom Olsen and family and Lori Mershon and family; Diane Olsen and family; Sue (Tony) Caputo and family; and Miranda “Pipsause” Olsen; and her adorable cat, Alicia.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be private to the family at Bay Street Cemetery in Glens Falls.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
