Sept. 18, 1929—Sept. 6, 2023

SALEM—Jane P. Salisbury, 93, of Salem passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Cambridge September 18, 1929 the daughter of the late Horace and Anna (Keys) Clark.

Jane was a 1947 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and had worked at General Electric in Fort Edward for 28 years retiring in 1995.

Jane was a member of the Hebron United Presbyterian Church for over 70 years. She was active within the church serving as a Deacon for over 6 years and was involved with many activities within the church. Jane was a member of the West Hebron Literary Club and past Treasurer of the Cossayuna Cemetery Association. She was a member of the Salem Area Senior Citizens and received the Senior of the Year Award and volunteered at NEWCO in Salem for many years. Jane volunteered with the Courthouse Readers by reading to children at Salem Central School. She was a member of the Slate Valley Chapter #122 Order of the Eastern Star in Granville since 1984 and was a member and past President of the Grand Officers of the Warren-Washington District.

Jane enjoyed being with her family especially her grandchildren. She loved to read, travel and flowers.

In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband, Steven Salisbury on November 19, 1987. They were the first couple married at the West Hebron United Presbyterian Church on June 10, 1950; her sisters, Lorraine Clark at birth and Betty Shaler in 2008.

Jane is survived by her children: Clark (Sonya) Salisbury of Eula, TX, Linda (Raymond) Clouatre of Danville, VT, Betsy Lackey of Greenwich, Stephenie (William) Randles of Argyle and Caren (Robert) St. Vincent of Colorado Springs, CO; her grandchildren: Scott (Meggan) Clouatre, Josh (Emily) Clouatre, Heather and Rebecca Lackey, Gregory and Steven Randles, Stephen (Nicole) Salisbury, Dianna (Collyn) Symmes and Cheryl (Eric) Magnabosco. Jane is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem with Rev. Nick TeBordo officiating. A calling hour will be from 10:00—11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial donations in Jane’s memory may be made to Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem, NY 12865 or Slate Valley Chapter #122 Order of the Eastern Star, 97 North St., Granville, NY 12832.

To sign the online guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem is assisting the family.