May 31, 1925 — Jan. 21, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jane (Noonan) Bergmeier, 94, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born May 31, 1925 in Chester, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Ida (Palmer) Noonan.

Jane graduated from Whitehall High School in 1942, and from the Ellis School of Nursing in 1946.

On Sept. 12, 1948, Jane married Francis Bergmeier at Our Lady of Angels Church in Whitehall. They spent 59 years together until his passing in March of 2008.

Jane worked for Ellis Hospital as a nurse from 1946 until she began working at Glens Falls Hospital. She also worked in the office of Dr. Rhodes in Glens Falls, for the Washington County Department of Health, and for Dr. Philip Gara’s office until 1995.

Jane was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls, a member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Isabella # 173 in Fair Haven, Vermont. She also enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Jane was predeceased by her grandson, Zachary Bergmeier.