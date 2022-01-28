PEMBROKE, MA — Jane Natale, 91, of Pembroke, MA passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Glens Falls, NY to Marjorie (Stevens) Eckler and Clarence Eckler. Jane is survived by her husband, Ben, of nearly 67 years; children: Denise Natale, DC of Proctorsville, VT, Peter (Gail) Natale of Schenectady, NY, Thomas (Barbara) Natale of Alton, NH and Mark Natale of Hanover, MA; grandchildren: Dana (Michael) Walton, Jason (Danielle) Natale, Ashley Natale, Kelcie Natale, and Gabi Natale; and great-grandchildren: Aria and Benjamin Walton and Austin Natale. She was predeceased by her two younger sisters, Caryl Eckler and Nancy Holmes.