June 3, 1930—Jan. 16, 2022

PEMBROKE, MA — Jane Natale, 91, of Pembroke, MA passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Glens Falls, NY to Marjorie (Stevens) Eckler and Clarence Eckler. Jane is survived by her husband, Ben, of nearly 67 years; children: Denise Natale, DC of Proctorsville, VT, Peter (Gail) Natale of Schenectady, NY, Thomas (Barbara) Natale of Alton, NH and Mark Natale of Hanover, MA; grandchildren: Dana (Michael) Walton, Jason (Danielle) Natale, Ashley Natale, Kelcie Natale, and Gabi Natale; and great-grandchildren: Aria and Benjamin Walton and Austin Natale. She was predeceased by her two younger sisters, Caryl Eckler and Nancy Holmes.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2022 at First Church, 105 Center St., Pembroke, MA with refreshments afterward in Fellowship Hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Church in Pembroke, P.O. Box 576, Pembroke, MA 02359 for the Thrift Shop. For the complete obituary, directions, and to sign Jane’s online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

