April 25, 1927 — April 6, 2020 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Jane McBride James, formerly of Foxhall Drive in Saratoga Springs, died on April 6, 2020. She was born April 25, 1927 to the late James D. McBride and Marie Farnan McBride in Stillwater. She was married to Bernard J. James of Saratoga Springs who died in 1995.

She attended a one room rural school, District #9 in the town of Stillwater until second grade. Her family moved to Saratoga Springs and Jane continued school at #3 school on Catherine St. She graduated from Saratoga High School, class of 1944, having proudly served as the senior class president.

Jane graduated from Skidmore College, department of Nursing, class of 1948. After graduation she was instrumental in starting the Saratoga Skidmore Alumni Club that is now the Skidmore College Capital District Regional. Jane volunteered for many years with the Saratoga Hospital Guild in the Saratoga Hospital Medical Library, and with the Moreau Community Center Library. She was an avid golfer and belonged to the Saratoga Spa Ladies Golf league for many years.