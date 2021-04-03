1927-2021

GLENS FALLS—Jane Marie Stewart, a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, NY, passed away on March 18, 2021. In 1927, she was born the daughter of Alphonse and Helen Dolan Stewart.

Jane attended local schools and upon graduation worked with her father in his business until retirement.

She is predeceased by her parents and siblings: Martin Stewart, John Stewart and Beatrice Hughes. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Henry Hughes of Schenectady, NY; sister-in-law Ann Stewart of St. Augustine, FL; and several nieces and nephews: John (Brenda) Stewart and their children: John and Jacob; Michael (Eve) Stewart and their children: Jacqueline and Michael; Joseph (Mary) Stewart and their children: Theresa, Joseph and Katherine; Kathleen (nee Hughes) (Rick) Alfano and their children: Evan and Elaine; Elizabeth Hughes; Michael (Susanna) Hughes and their children: Alec and Collin.

Jane loved living in the North Country and in her earlier years, she enjoyed golfing, skating, cross country, and swimming and boating at her family’s summer home in Glen Lake. She lived in the same house she was born in for 94 years and entertained all with her wit, humor and reflective stories. Her laugh was simply contagious. “Aunt Jane” will be remembered most by her love for her family.