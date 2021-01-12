Dec. 17, 1934—Jan. 8, 2021
TICONDEROGA—Jane Marie Clark, 86, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born in Ticonderoga, December 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Thatcher) Montbriand.
Mrs. Clark was a lifelong Ticonderoga resident. She and her husband, Richard spent their winters in Florida, which they always looked forward to.
She was a former member of the Ticonderoga Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Her greatest enjoyment was her family especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard F. Clark on February 20, 2016. She was also pre-deceased by one son, David Clark; and two brothers, Robert Montbriand and Allen Montbriand.
Survivors include two sons: Richard F. Clark, Jr. and his wife, Karen of San Diego, CA and Ronald J. Clark and his wife, Lori of Ticonderoga; one brother, Russell Montbriand and his wife Trish of Ticonderoga; one sister, Margaret Anson of Latham; and one sister-in-law, Mary Louise Hunsdon of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by her three granddaughters: Kristine Clark, Erika Clark and Bayleigh Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Christopher J. Looby, Pastor, will officiate.
Masks and Social Distancing are required for all services.
The Rite of Committal will take place in the Spring at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Donations in Mrs. Clark’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s School, 64 Amherst Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883.
Jane’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the Glens Falls Hospital Oncology Department Nursing and Staff members and the Essex County Health Department for the excellent care that she received.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.