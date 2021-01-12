Dec. 17, 1934—Jan. 8, 2021

TICONDEROGA—Jane Marie Clark, 86, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Ticonderoga, December 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Thatcher) Montbriand.

Mrs. Clark was a lifelong Ticonderoga resident. She and her husband, Richard spent their winters in Florida, which they always looked forward to.

She was a former member of the Ticonderoga Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Her greatest enjoyment was her family especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard F. Clark on February 20, 2016. She was also pre-deceased by one son, David Clark; and two brothers, Robert Montbriand and Allen Montbriand.

Survivors include two sons: Richard F. Clark, Jr. and his wife, Karen of San Diego, CA and Ronald J. Clark and his wife, Lori of Ticonderoga; one brother, Russell Montbriand and his wife Trish of Ticonderoga; one sister, Margaret Anson of Latham; and one sister-in-law, Mary Louise Hunsdon of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by her three granddaughters: Kristine Clark, Erika Clark and Bayleigh Clark; and several nieces and nephews.