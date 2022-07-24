Oct. 15, 1920—July 14, 2022

ANACORTES, WA — Ada Jane (Lewis) Crannell, 101, of Anacortes went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL on Oct. 15, 1920, the daughter of James and Edith (Elliot) Lewis. Jane attended schools in St. Petersburg and graduated with the Class of 1927.

She majored in elementary education, minored in music at the Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL and was a proud member of Kappa Delta Pi Education Honorary and of the Florida State Chorus.

Jane taught three years in Pinellas County schools, then like many other educated girls wanting to help end WWII, she enlisted in the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve and worked in Washington, DC as a clerk-typist. During her tenure there, she was fortunate to meet President Harry Truman, when she sang at the White House with a service quartet.

In 1946, her Marine, Murray Crannell, came back from the Pacific. They married and moved to New York’s Adirondacks. Two children were born to them.

Jane obtained her master’s degree in teaching and taught fourth grade in Hudson Falls, NY for twenty years.

Her favorite pastimes were gardening and riding trails on the couple’s two blooded horses. Retirement brought many interesting miles of road trips throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

After Murray’s passing in 1987, Jane became a tutor for Literacy Volunteers of America and a construction volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. In late life, she moved to Anacortes, WA to be near her daughter who lives on Orcas Island. She enjoyed her contacts with the American Association of University Women, the Methodist Church and the Anacortes School District.

Jane was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son Karl and brother, Norman. She is survived by daughter, Nancy Jones; grandchildren: Leisha, Casey Jones; her great-grandchildren: Dante and Orlando Ljubic, Elyjah and Ari Jones; and nephews: James and Andrew.

Family suggested memorials in remembrance of Jane may be made to Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 1729, Americus, GA 31709 or Anacortes School Foundation, 2200 M Ave., Anacortes, WA 98221

To share memories of Jane, please sign her online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com/obituary/jane-crannell.