Jane Kiernan Gabriels

She served on the Bolton Zoning Revision Committee in the late 1980s, and on the Bolton Planning Board for ten years, serving as chair for much of that time. She resigned in 2001 and became a member of the Warren County Planning Board where she served as vice chair for six years.

At Albany Institute of History and Art she chaired the Committee to establish the Dutch Room. In the late 1970s, she was president of the New York Capital District Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America, Inc., and organized a group of members to reproduce needlework items at historic museums in the Albany area: Schuyler Mansion, Ten Broeck Mansion, and Albany Institute of History and Art. As president, Jane oversaw the complete restoration of goldwork stitching on drapes for the New York State Governor’s Office Executive Chamber. She was asked to serve as Director of the Metropolitan Region of the EGA, and as Chairperson for the Metropolitan Regional Seminar in Albany. For six years, she volunteered at Peebles Island, working on textile restoration for New York State.