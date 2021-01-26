Feb. 14, 1939—Jan. 23, 2021
QUEENSBURY—Jane Helen Junjulas, age 81, went to be with her Savior on Jan. 23, 2021. Born Feb. 14, 1939, Jane was the daughter of Frank (Gobby) Passarella and Verna (Kristopovich) Passarella.
She graduated from White Plains High School in 1957, where she met a group of friends who are all still close today. Jane worked for 31 years as an Office Manager in Glens Falls where she dedicated her time to care for all those that she met.
Jane’s entire life was focused on faith, family, and friends. Jane had a deep faith and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church. She was also an associate member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. Jane was known for helping people and if you received her help, you also became a dear friend to whom she would either bring a meal, cake, or cookies combined with a big helping of love. She loved to exercise with her friends at the YMCA, and later by Zoom twice a day.
Jane is predeceased by her husband, James Perry Junjulas, and her brother Robert (Denise) Passarella. Jane is survived her brother, Frank (Christina) Passarella; two sons: Perry (Tony Green) and Christopher (Jeanne); four grandchildren: Mackenzie, Declan, Heather, and Michael; and six great grandchildren.
She deeply loved attending events for her grandchildren and cherished the time spent with family.
Calling hours are on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Regan, Denny, Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury from 4–7 p.m. and a funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Annunciation, Queensbury at 11 .m.a Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 with live streaming of the service.
Precautions will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID and masks will be required. Interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery in White Plains at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
The family would like to thank everyone at Albany Medical Center for their compassionate and loving care, especially Nancy Spencer, NP. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to: The Albany Damien Center, 728 Madison Ave, Ste 100, Albany, NY 12208.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
