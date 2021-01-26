Feb. 14, 1939—Jan. 23, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Jane Helen Junjulas, age 81, went to be with her Savior on Jan. 23, 2021. Born Feb. 14, 1939, Jane was the daughter of Frank (Gobby) Passarella and Verna (Kristopovich) Passarella.

She graduated from White Plains High School in 1957, where she met a group of friends who are all still close today. Jane worked for 31 years as an Office Manager in Glens Falls where she dedicated her time to care for all those that she met.

Jane’s entire life was focused on faith, family, and friends. Jane had a deep faith and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church. She was also an associate member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. Jane was known for helping people and if you received her help, you also became a dear friend to whom she would either bring a meal, cake, or cookies combined with a big helping of love. She loved to exercise with her friends at the YMCA, and later by Zoom twice a day.

Jane is predeceased by her husband, James Perry Junjulas, and her brother Robert (Denise) Passarella. Jane is survived her brother, Frank (Christina) Passarella; two sons: Perry (Tony Green) and Christopher (Jeanne); four grandchildren: Mackenzie, Declan, Heather, and Michael; and six great grandchildren.