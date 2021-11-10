Sept. 23, 1935—Oct. 31, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Jane (Gardner) Deneen, 86, died peacefully at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Granville, NY where she was cherished by staff and fellow residents and served two terms as Resident Council President.

Jane loved people, and people loved her because she cared about and took interest in everyone from life-long friends to new acquaintances. Known for her playful wit and clothing as colorful as her personality, Jane enjoyed hearing and sharing stories and always knew how to make people laugh and lighten up.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Jane gifted loved ones with joy, inspiration and countless wonderful memories.

Born in Warren, OH to Harold and Dorothy Gardner on September 23, 1935, Jane graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1953. She soon married the love of her life, Daniel Deneen, and they raised their family in Champion, OH before making an adventurous move to Wilmington, NC in 1976. Jane worked for the Wilmington Transit Authority until she proudly sent her three kids off to good colleges and decided to pursue a dream of her own — to become a Realtor. In a career lasting twenty years, Jane loved guiding clients around her beautiful coastal town and was consistently a top producer in Wilmington with Howard, Perry and Walston Realty, Inc. and Hanover Realty. Once retired, Jane and Dan moved to Glens Falls, NY in 2006 to be closer to their middle son.

Pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, Daniel, and daughter Darlene Bolon Deneen, Jane is survived by two sons: Randy Deneen of Chicago, and Douglas Deneen of Warrensburg, NY. She is also survived by sons-in-law: David Kreckman of Warrensburg and Thomas Bolon of Cleveland; and two grandsons she adored: Martin Bolon of Raleigh, and Carson Bolon of Leadville, CO. Plus, she will be sorely missed by her brothers: Lee and Roger Gardner; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will plan a small memorial service in the spring and requests memorial contributions be made to your local humane society. Jane’s sons would also like to thank all the heroes and angels working at Slate Valley Center. Online condolences may be made at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.