Aug. 20, 1934—Oct. 24, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Jane Elizabeth Roberts, 88, passed away on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Aug. 20, 1934, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Julia (Whaley) Chamberlain.

Jane graduated from Fort Edward High School.

Jane married the late Leonard A. Roberts on Jan. 25, 1953, in a ceremony presided over by the Rev. Kenneth Doyle at St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward. They spent 48 years together until his passing on April 6, 2001.

For 45 years, Jane worked as a teacher’s aide and in the copier room at the Fort Edward School until her retirement in 2008.

She enjoyed playing bingo, Lady Jane the card game, cooking, crocheting, doing puzzles, watching Hallmark movie channel and old westerns. She was an avid PGA fan (Tiger Woods). Jane loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially cheering them on at their sporting events. Jane was proud to have lived in the home that she and Len built for their family on Thornwood Drive.

She was a lifelong member of the St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jane was predeceased by her son, Leonard A Roberts; her siblings: Thomas (Betty) Chamberlain, Mary (Ronald) Benoit and Richard Chamberlain.

Left to cherish mom’s memory include her three sons: Jeff Roberts and his wife, Theresa, Thomas G. Roberts and his wife, Marian, Timothy J. Roberts and his wife, Deborah; her daughter-in-law, Tracy Roberts; her grandchildren: Elizabeth (Trevor), Sarah (Dan), Lauren (Nick), Alison (Brian), Kristin (Chris), Jeffrey (Mariah), Thomas (Megan), Adam, Olivia Jane (Bill), Matthew (Shawna) and Megan (Chris); her sister, Judy Broderick and her husband, Murray; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 (masks are suggested).

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Jane’s memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.