Dec. 24, 1934—Oct. 4, 2022

FORT ANN — Jane E. Reynolds, 87, of Fort Ann passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness. Born on Dec. 24, 1934, she was the daughter of Ernest and Loretta Pratt of Lake George.

She married the love of her life Harold Reynolds, Jr. on May 13, 1956, until his passing in 1996.

Jane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She could be found rooting for her Boston Red Sox or enjoying a football game. Jane loved watching “Days of Our Lives,” scratch-off tickets, and bingo.

Survivors include her eight children: Debbie Reynolds of Fort Ann, Stephen (Colleen) Reynolds of Hudson Falls, Laurie (Mike) Woodward of Hudson Falls, Sandy (Kenny) Reynolds of Granville, Harold (Joanne) Reynolds III of Hudson Falls, Jeff (Joanne) Reynolds of Hudson Falls, Susan (Hank) Reynolds of Poughkeepsie, Kathie (Scott) Miller of South Glens Falls; her sister, Barbara Bravo of St. Petersburg, FL; as well as numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

A private service and burial will be held for immediate family, under the direction of Mason Funeral Home, per Jane’s request.