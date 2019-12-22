Jane E. 'Betty' Ruiz

Aug. 9, 1919 — Dec. 18, 2019
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Betty Ruiz, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born to Leo and Helen Remillard in Hudson Falls, New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth; and her husband of 70 years, Gene Ruiz. Betty is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ruiz; her son, Stephen Ruiz and his wife, Carol; three grandchildren, Zachary Ruiz and his wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Doebler and her husband, Errol, and Katie Wolitski and her husband Sheldon; and 10 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
The service will follow at 2 p.m.
Deacon Paul Gustowski will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements are with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232 — 210-495-8221.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.