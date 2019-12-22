Jane E. 'Betty' Ruiz

Aug. 9, 1919 — Dec. 18, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Betty Ruiz, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born to Leo and Helen Remillard in Hudson Falls, New York.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ruth; and her husband of 70 years, Gene Ruiz. Betty is survived by her daughter, Kathy Ruiz; her son, Stephen Ruiz and his wife, Carol; three grandchildren, Zachary Ruiz and his wife, Jennifer, Jennifer Doebler and her husband, Errol, and Katie Wolitski and her husband Sheldon; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

The service will follow at 2 p.m.

Deacon Paul Gustowski will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Arrangements are with Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232 — 210-495-8221.

