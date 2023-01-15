June 4, 1943 – Jan. 5, 2023

HULETTS LANDING — Jane (Corbett) Floyd, of Huletts Landing, NY on Lake George, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 5, 2023 comforted by her beloved husband and two sons at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

The daughter of deceased James D. Corbett and Amy S. Corbett of East Williston, NY, Jane is also preceded by her sister, Suzanne Corbett Cooper. Jane is survived by her husband of 56 years, David G. Floyd; her two sons: Scott and Kevin Floyd; and sister, Martha Corbett Leith. Jane has five grandchildren: Sydney, Mary-Kathryn, Hayden, Jack and Caroline Floyd.

Jane will always be remembered for her loving and caring soul which she poured into everything she did in her work and personal endeavors throughout her entire life which took Jane literally all over the world.

She loved flowers and spent countless hours working in her garden and reading a good book on her dock looking over beautiful Lake George in the Adirondacks.

Jane grew up in New York before attending high school at the Stoneleigh-Burnham School in MA. Upon graduating, she moved west to attend the University of Denver where she earned her BA degree in education. While at Denver, Jane competed for the Women’s Ski Team and met her husband of 56 years, David G. Floyd from Fairfield, CT.

After graduating from Denver, Jane and David were married in 1966 in East Williston, and then moved even further west to Honolulu, HI where Jane taught school and coached volleyball. After leaving Hawaii, Jane was a school teacher while raising her newborn sons in both Tacoma, WA and Annandale, VA.

It wasn’t until Jane moved to Poland, OH with her family that she really developed her deep love and talent for art, which was passed down to her from her mother, Amy. She eventually enrolled in the fine art program at Youngstown State University where Jane graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA degree in fine arts and was hired on as a faculty member and professor where she taught ceramics and sculpture for many years. Some of Jane’s art pieces can be found in friend’s and family’s homes around the world.

In Jane’s retirement years, she and David have lived in Tucson, AZ, Palm Desert, CA, and Venice Beach, FL. But it’s been Jane’s deep-rooted love for Lake George that helped make Huletts Landing on Lake George her home. Jane has always been an active member in her local communities, and her love for the Lake and this community really became paramount in how she spent and donated her time to its betterment. Jane was a member of several book clubs, The Garden Club of Lake George, the Huletts Landing Women’s Guild and many more.

When Jane wasn’t at Lake George working in her garden, entertaining guests from all over the world, she would be traveling with David. She also loved checking in on her five grandchildren’s various school, sports and dance activities in MA and CA, as well as her many nieces and nephews who benefited from Jane’s spirit and support.

She loved traveling, connecting with longtime friends and experiencing the different cultures and cuisines. She enjoyed taking trips to Paris and Rome, and she even climbed Machu Picchu in Peru and climbed and walked the Great Wall of China. Additionally, Jane went on several missions over the years, the most notable was an annual trip that she and David took to several border towns in Mexico helping to deliver reading glasses to those who didn’t have resources to buy them.

Jane touched so many communities throughout her joyous and fruitful life with her unconditional and loving support for everyone in her family and beyond and she will be missed by all who knew her.

There will be a memorial service in the summer of 2023 at the Mountain Grove Memorial Church in Huletts Landing. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers or donations, to please make a contribution to the Huletts Landing Volunteer Fire Department — in loving memory of Jane.

Jane’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.

