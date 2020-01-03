Feb. 4, 1943 — Dec. 29 2019

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Jane Carol Potter passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29 2019. She was born on Feb. 4, 1943, the daughter of the late Richard E. and Evelyn (Rhodes) Potter.

Jane graduated in 1960 from Saratoga High School. She was employed by the Van Raalte Company, Annette’s Apparel and Walmart. Jane retired with over 20 years of service from the Saratoga Walmart (Fabric & Crafts Department). Active in community organizations, Jane was a member of the Greenfield Grange, New York State Grange, Greenfield Seniors, Greenfield Historical Society, and Simpson United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, R. Chester Potter and John E. Potter; and her sisters, Laura R. Roeckle and Frances E. Potter. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy (Henry) Rowland and brother George Potter both of Greenfield Center; several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.