April 24, 1938 – Dec. 18, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Jane Byrne Sennett passed away peacefully on December 18, 2022, at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls, with her nephew Richard by her side.

Born in Glens Falls, NY on April 24, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William Byrne and Elizabeth (O’Brien) Sennett.

Jane graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1956. She enjoyed a successful career as an underwriter at the Glens Falls Insurance Company and later Continental Insurance Company. She retired after more than 30 years.

Known to those who loved her as “Aunt Jane,” she is remembered as a loving aunt, sister, and friend to many. Jane enjoyed spending time with her close circle of friends including best friends: Susie Hayes (Scannell) and Carolyn Bromley (Casey).

She loved to travel, especially to Ireland, visiting several times with her nephew, Richard, her niece, Mary Jane and her cousin, Nancy Murphy Jones. Jane was an avid genealogist and after decades of work, she has documented her Irish family history for many generations. Her research has been shared with family members around the world.

Jane was very active with her local church, volunteering many years on the Bereavement Committee at St. Mary’s Church, bringing comfort and guidance to those suffering the loss of loved ones. Generosity, selflessness, and a genuine concern for others were the hallmarks of her life.

Aunt Jane loved children most of all and her many nieces and nephews were blessed to have known her. She made Christmas magical for all children including extended family. Holidays will not be the same without her. At times of need, she provided a home to several of her nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Byrne Sennett, Sr., her sister-in law, Irma Rosa (Cruz) Sennett and her sister, Mary Ellen Braun.

Jane is survived by her brother, William Byrne Sennett (Patricia); her nieces: Mary Jane Frasier (Peter), Sandra Poulos (Anthony) and Jennifer Glenn (Chris); her nephews: Richard Byrne Sennett, Jr. (Daniel), James Sennett, and Christopher Sennett (Amilee); her brother-in-law, Robert Braun; and several grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4:00–7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will be held at a later date in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.