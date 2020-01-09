April 11, 1938 — Jan. 7, 2020
BRANT LAKE — Jane Bolton, 81, died Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 11, 1938 in Berlin, New Hampshire she was the daughter of the late Leo and Clara (Halle) Frechette.
Jane was a dental hygienist in Corinth and also a bookkeeper at Off the Top Hair Salon, in Brant Lake, and Shear Wizardry in Bolton Landing.
You have free articles remaining.
Jane enjoyed the outdoors and staying healthy. She swam at the YMCA in Glens Falls, enjoyed cross country skiing, snowmobiling, gardening and word puzzles. She enjoyed the ocean and traveling to the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Jane will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by two husbands, Paul Gibson, John E. (Jack) Bolton; two brothers, Robert and Gerald Frechette; four sisters, Blanch DuBois, Ella Standifer, Anita Doody, Myrt St. Johns.
Survivors include two sons, Michael (Melody) Gibson of Chestertown and John (Lisa) Bolton of Brant Lake; one daughter, Dawn (Ken) Higgins of Brant Lake; one step-daughter, Kathy (Michael) Melucci of Queensbury, two brothers, Richard Frechette of Florida, and James Frechette of Maryland; one sister, Doris Wildrick of Delray Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Tate (ViVi) Higgins of Brant Lake, Travis (Joss) Higgins of Brant Lake, Christopher (Julie) Gibson of Chestertown, Daniel and Nick Melucci of Queensbury; 10 great- grandchildren, Aydan, Mya, Lana, Kiley and Peyton Higgins , Damon, Nate, Cameron, Zoe Melucci and Isabella Gibson (will arrive March 2020).
At Jane’s request a private graveside service will be in the spring at Brant Lake Cemetery.
Memorials in Jane’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.