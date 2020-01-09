Jane Bolton
April 11, 1938 — Jan. 7, 2020

BRANT LAKE — Jane Bolton, 81, died Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 11, 1938 in Berlin, New Hampshire she was the daughter of the late Leo and Clara (Halle) Frechette.

Jane was a dental hygienist in Corinth and also a bookkeeper at Off the Top Hair Salon, in Brant Lake, and Shear Wizardry in Bolton Landing.

Jane enjoyed the outdoors and staying healthy. She swam at the YMCA in Glens Falls, enjoyed cross country skiing, snowmobiling, gardening and word puzzles. She enjoyed the ocean and traveling to the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Jane will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by two husbands, Paul Gibson, John E. (Jack) Bolton; two brothers, Robert and Gerald Frechette; four sisters, Blanch DuBois, Ella Standifer, Anita Doody, Myrt St. Johns.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Melody) Gibson of Chestertown and John (Lisa) Bolton of Brant Lake; one daughter, Dawn (Ken) Higgins of Brant Lake; one step-daughter, Kathy (Michael) Melucci of Queensbury, two brothers, Richard Frechette of Florida, and James Frechette of Maryland; one sister, Doris Wildrick of Delray Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Tate (ViVi) Higgins of Brant Lake, Travis (Joss) Higgins of Brant Lake, Christopher (Julie) Gibson of Chestertown, Daniel and Nick Melucci of Queensbury; 10 great- grandchildren, Aydan, Mya, Lana, Kiley and Peyton Higgins , Damon, Nate, Cameron, Zoe Melucci and Isabella Gibson (will arrive March 2020).

At Jane’s request a private graveside service will be in the spring at Brant Lake Cemetery.

Memorials in Jane’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St., Chestertown.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Bolton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

