April 11, 1938 — Jan. 7, 2020

BRANT LAKE — Jane Bolton, 81, died Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 11, 1938 in Berlin, New Hampshire she was the daughter of the late Leo and Clara (Halle) Frechette.

Jane was a dental hygienist in Corinth and also a bookkeeper at Off the Top Hair Salon, in Brant Lake, and Shear Wizardry in Bolton Landing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jane enjoyed the outdoors and staying healthy. She swam at the YMCA in Glens Falls, enjoyed cross country skiing, snowmobiling, gardening and word puzzles. She enjoyed the ocean and traveling to the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Jane will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by two husbands, Paul Gibson, John E. (Jack) Bolton; two brothers, Robert and Gerald Frechette; four sisters, Blanch DuBois, Ella Standifer, Anita Doody, Myrt St. Johns.