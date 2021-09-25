April 9, 1931—Sept. 18, 2021

GLEN LAKE — Jane B. Potter, 90, passed away with loved ones by her side on Saturday, September 18, 2021, after a long illness. She was a special soul and was loved by all who knew her. Jane was the embodiment of Christ’s spirit. She was a devout Christian and ready to transition to her eternal life in Heaven.

Born April 9, 1931, in Hackensack, New Jersey, she was the daughter of James and Helen (Proshadel) Zimmerman.

Jane graduated high school in Park Ridge, New Jersey. She married Robert J. Potter, Sr. on June 28, 1952, in Hillsdale, New Jersey, where she started raising their family. She spent most of her life taking care of their home as well as other extended family members. They vacationed as a family on Glen Lake each summer. When the opportunity arose, they bought some property there and built a home where they moved permanently in 1976.

Some of her enjoyments were living on Glen Lake, spending time with family and friends, taking photos, gardening both flowers and vegetables, watching birds at her feeders, crocheting and spending time with her church family. She was a charter member of Pascack Bible Church and presently Oneida Community Church in Queensbury.