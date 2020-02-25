July 16, 1929 — Feb. 21, 2020

CAMBRIDGE — Jane Ann McHugh Guidon, age 90, died at the Eddy Village Green. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Jenny McHugh.

She is survived by her sister, Pauline Svitak and predeceased by her sister, Irene Gates. She is also survived by her children, Rita Martin, Edward Guidon, Martin Guidon, Elaine Heckman, Mary Jane Guidon, John Guidon, and Katherine McGivney. In addition, Jane leaves behind her beloved grandchild, Sierra McGivney; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Guidon.

Jane graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. In her youth, her favorite sport in school was archery, and she loved art, particularly drawing.