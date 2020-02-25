July 16, 1929 — Feb. 21, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Jane Ann McHugh Guidon, age 90, died at the Eddy Village Green. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Jenny McHugh.
She is survived by her sister, Pauline Svitak and predeceased by her sister, Irene Gates. She is also survived by her children, Rita Martin, Edward Guidon, Martin Guidon, Elaine Heckman, Mary Jane Guidon, John Guidon, and Katherine McGivney. In addition, Jane leaves behind her beloved grandchild, Sierra McGivney; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Guidon.
Jane graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. In her youth, her favorite sport in school was archery, and she loved art, particularly drawing.
Jane was a devoted mother and wife who will be remembered for her warmhearted personality and kind, caring disposition. She was an industrious homemaker who enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, and decorating her home. She also loved to organize summer picnics and family gatherings during the holidays. Jane was also active in volunteerism. She collected for the American Cancer Society, the Bishop’s Fund, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters for 25 years. Jane was also fond of traveling and taking long walks in the country.
For 24 years, Jane worked as the emergency room receptionist and in the business office at Mary McClellan Hospital. In addition, she was an accomplished Avon sales representative, winning awards for her outstanding sales ability.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich.
A funeral service will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating.
Spring burial will take place in the St Patrick’s Cemetery in Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, at 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110.
Jane’s family would like to express their gratitude to the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. They would like to especially thank NP Linda Rabin and the staff workers at House 1 for their outstanding and compassionate care.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
