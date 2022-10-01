Sept. 3, 1938—Sept. 28, 2022

GRANVILLE—Jane Ann Dudla, 84, a lifelong resident of Granville, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born on September 3, 1938, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Prevuznak) Ladasky. She attended and graduated from Granville High School, then enjoyed a short career as a secretary for General Electric.

She married John (Jack) Dudla and remained married for over 60 years, raising five children.

Jane’s married life centered around her family. She focused on her family as a stay-at-home mom to ensure her children acquired the skills to grow into strong, successful adults. As her children grew, Jane volunteered her time to run and supervise a youth ski program.

Throughout her adult life, Jane continued to offer care in her community. She kept in touch with many, and tended to her friends and the elderly by offering food, rides, companionship, and of course a good chat. She never met a stranger, and could keep a conversation going with anyone. Visiting Price Chopper was her favorite form of socializing and keeping up with the residents of this little village that she loved.

Jane had an abundance of energy and enjoyed exceptionally good health until the day of her passing. She was an amazing presence and created a family that loved tradition and celebration. That energy and spirit will remain present at every family gathering and holiday dinner. Jane never missed a birthday or holiday, her cards filled with her perfect, beautiful penmanship will be missed by all. She treasured her regular family gatherings at Lake Saint Catherine that always centered around creating family favorite recipes like pierogies and halupki from the Old Country. Four generations have made memories here in the Adirondacks with Gramma Jane at the Helm. The traditions she kept alive will continue for many more years to come.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John (Jack) Dudla of Granville; her five children: Allison Nearing of Arlington, TX, Susan Dudla of Hebron, John Dudla (Kellie) of Queensbury, Kristen Vogel (Terry) of Granville, and Andrew Dudla (Shannon Palmer) of Charlton; her beloved brother, Alex Ladasky of East Babylon, NY; five grandchildren: Joel Nearing (Jessie), Jordan Crumbaker (Mike), and Jackson Nearing, all of Arlington, TX; Chloe Dudla of Schenectady, and Courtney Dudla of Albany. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Zoe and Carter Crumbaker and Maxwell and Olivia Nearing; as well as her nieces: Renee Grenier (Tom) and Jenn Locorotondo; and their children: Devin, Connor and Ryan Grenier, and Olivia and Julianna Locorotondo.

Friends may call at Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, New York, on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. After the vistation, a brief funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Powhida. The family will host a light supper at the VFW Pavilion immediately following the service. Jane’s wishes were to be cremated.

The family wishes to thank the Granville Rescue Squad and the staff of the Glen Falls Hospital Emergency Room for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Granville Rescue Squad, a local food pantry, or your favorite charity in Jane’s name. To honor Jane’s memory in the best way, help others. Be kind to a stranger or neighbor. Pay it forward, make ripples.