Nov. 3, 1933 — March 8, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Jane Ann Campbell, age 86, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Home of the Good Shepard in Moreau.
Born Nov. 3, 1933 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ida (Mellon) Heckendorn. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Clemons, in her early years with her brother, Herbert. After moving to New York City for a few years, the family settled in Glens Falls and Jane and her brother graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1951.
Jane worked throughout her high school years as a nanny for the Charles R. Ringwood family and upon graduation went to work at the Glens Falls Insurance Co.
In 1958, she married her first husband, the late Myron Jochim. That marriage produced two cherished children Helen Louise and Martin Walter Jochim.
Jane's marriage to her beloved husband, Clayton Campbell in 1976 gave her six more children to love and care for. Motherhood was her favorite role in life.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1985, her daughter Helen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Jane became involved with the MS support group and their efforts to raise money for that cause. She participated in walks and opened her garage for MS fundraising sales.
Jane was a member of Wilton Baptist Church where she had a wonderful church family. She loved to sing and belonged to the church choir for many years.
Jane was predeceased by her husband, Clayton Campbell; her precious children Helen and Martin Jochim; her stepchildren, Timothy and Tracy Campbell and Constance Awilow; her sister, Alice Stiles and her brother Herbert Heckendorn.
Survivors include her stepdaughters Cynthia Mosher and Susan LaPointe and many step grandchildren and great grandchildren, her sister and brother in law Louise and Harold Brooks of Glens Falls, her sister in law Barbara Heckendorn of LaPorte, Indiana, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dexter and Barbara Campbell of Queensbury, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury with a funeral service to immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Harness of Wilton Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will be in the Clemons Cemetery in Clemons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of donations to the Multiple Sclerosis or Cancer Societies.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
1:00PM
53 Quaker Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.