Nov. 3, 1933 — March 8, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Jane Ann Campbell, age 86, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Home of the Good Shepard in Moreau.

Born Nov. 3, 1933 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Ida (Mellon) Heckendorn. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Clemons, in her early years with her brother, Herbert. After moving to New York City for a few years, the family settled in Glens Falls and Jane and her brother graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1951.

Jane worked throughout her high school years as a nanny for the Charles R. Ringwood family and upon graduation went to work at the Glens Falls Insurance Co.

In 1958, she married her first husband, the late Myron Jochim. That marriage produced two cherished children Helen Louise and Martin Walter Jochim.

Jane's marriage to her beloved husband, Clayton Campbell in 1976 gave her six more children to love and care for. Motherhood was her favorite role in life.

In 1985, her daughter Helen was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Jane became involved with the MS support group and their efforts to raise money for that cause. She participated in walks and opened her garage for MS fundraising sales.