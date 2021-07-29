Jan. 10, 1931—July 9, 2021
PHOENIX, AZ — Jane Alexy, born on January 10, 1931 passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021 at the Shadow Mountain Memory Care home in Phoenix, AZ where she has resided for the past five years. Jane was a longtime resident of the Glens Falls area and the Hiland Park Country Club prior to moving to Arizona.
Jane grew up in the Lake George area and was married to her high school sweetheart, Fred, for 64 years until he passed away in 2014. She and Fred resided in Cleverdale for several years before moving to Hiland Park.
Jane is survived by her four children: Don, Fred, Kyle, and Sherry; five grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.
A graveside burial service is planned for Jane and Fred on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to the Lake George Land Conservancy, 4905 Lake Shore Dr., Bolton Landing, NY 12814.
