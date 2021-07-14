 Skip to main content
Jane Alexy
Jane Alexy

Jane Alexy

Jan. 10, 1931—July 9, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ — Jane Alexy, born on January 10, 1931 passed away peacefully at the Shadow Mountain Memory Care home in Phoenix, Arizona where she has resided for the past five years. Jane was a long time resident of the Glens Falls area and Hiland Ranch prior to moving to Arizona.

An announcement for her memorial services will follow.

