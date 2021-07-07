Jan. 6, 1936—July 3, 2021

CORINTH — Jane A. Feulner, 85, of County Route 25, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Jan. 6, 1936 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Leona (Emery) Clements.

Jane graduated from Corinth High School in 1954 and then attended Barber School in Schenectady.

She married Richard E. Feulner on August 20, 1955 in Corinth where the couple resided on County Route 25 for many years.

Jane was employed as a master barber and hairdresser for 47 years, owning and operating the Country Barber Shop in Corinth for many years and then worked at Studio 8, also in Corinth for several years. She also cut hair for some of the residents of the nursing homes and helped style and fit wigs for cancer patients at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was a lifelong, active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth, serving as trustee, deacon, elder and also on the church session. She was a member of the church choir for many years and served on the praise team, playing the guitar, bass and the banjo and also taught Sunday School.