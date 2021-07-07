Jan. 6, 1936—July 3, 2021
CORINTH — Jane A. Feulner, 85, of County Route 25, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Albany Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Jan. 6, 1936 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Leona (Emery) Clements.
Jane graduated from Corinth High School in 1954 and then attended Barber School in Schenectady.
She married Richard E. Feulner on August 20, 1955 in Corinth where the couple resided on County Route 25 for many years.
Jane was employed as a master barber and hairdresser for 47 years, owning and operating the Country Barber Shop in Corinth for many years and then worked at Studio 8, also in Corinth for several years. She also cut hair for some of the residents of the nursing homes and helped style and fit wigs for cancer patients at Glens Falls Hospital.
She was a lifelong, active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Corinth, serving as trustee, deacon, elder and also on the church session. She was a member of the church choir for many years and served on the praise team, playing the guitar, bass and the banjo and also taught Sunday School.
Jane was a longtime member of the Corinth Theater Guild, sang in a barbershop quartet, and played in a band, “Desperado”, which performed in several nursing homes in the area.
During her younger years, she helped coach basketball at the EMBA Commissary and T-Ball at the EMBA Field.
She loved playing horseshoes, enjoyed playing basketball, swimming, bike riding, traveling, sewing and quilting but most of all loved her family and community.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Andrew Feulner; her brother, Bill Clements; a niece, Kathy Clements and a nephew, Harold “Porker” Clements.
Survivors besides her loving husband of 65 years, include four children, Richard “Rikk” Feulner (Janet) of Nashville, TN, Jeffrey Feulner of Corinth, Warren Feulner (Medara) of Westport, and Audry June (George) of Coeymans; six grandchildren: Glen, Andy, Kira, Mariah, James and Aaron; five great-grandchildren, Andy, Violet, Clayton, William, and Eli; two brothers: Charles “Porky” Clements (Kathleen) of Corinth and Henry Clements (Wendy) of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Jane’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 203 Palmer Ave., Corinth.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 8th, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
The family wishes to thank our extended family and friends and the members of the community for all the kind words, prayers, and support for Jane.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations in Jane’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 203 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.
