Feb. 17, 1942—Oct. 3, 2021
HEBRON — Jane A. Baker, 79, of Hebron, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 3, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.
Born February 17, 1942 in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Hollis and Blanche (Dean) Peck.
Jane attended Salem Washington Academy and worked at Mack Molding in Arlington, VT for twenty-two years until she retired as a Finishing Leader.
Jane was a member of the former East Hebron Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, all types of puzzles, baking, loved animals and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jane was known to be mild-mannered and easygoing.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Gleason and Judy Peck.
Jane is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Fred W. Baker; her children: Michael (Diana) Baker of Hebron, Kim Baker of Salem, Richard (Debbie) Baker of Rupert, VT, Dot (Herbie) Beveridge of Salem and Jonathan (April) Moffitt of Cambridge. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Heather Weller, Stephanie Baker, Danielle Stevenson, Chad Losee, Alex Baker, Justin Capuano, Arin Everall, Jordan Moffitt; and several great-grandchildren. Jane also leaves behind her siblings: Hollis Peck, Jean Juckett, Linda Fortmuller, Tuesday Wright, Mary Fiertz; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jane may be made to The Pinkie Fund, 4321 State Route 22, Salem, NY 12865. (The fund will help pet owners receive veterinary care for their beloved pets who would otherwise not be able to). Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.
