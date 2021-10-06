Feb. 17, 1942—Oct. 3, 2021

HEBRON — Jane A. Baker, 79, of Hebron, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, October 3, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.

Born February 17, 1942 in Granville, she was the daughter of the late Hollis and Blanche (Dean) Peck.

Jane attended Salem Washington Academy and worked at Mack Molding in Arlington, VT for twenty-two years until she retired as a Finishing Leader.

Jane was a member of the former East Hebron Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, all types of puzzles, baking, loved animals and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jane was known to be mild-mannered and easygoing.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Joan Gleason and Judy Peck.