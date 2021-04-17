Jana “Jemma” Blake
May 19, 1942—Apr. 13, 2021
QUEENSBURY – Jana “Jemma” Blake, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on Wednesday, April 13, 2021. At her passing, she was surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. Born on May 19, 1942 in Glens Falls, Jana was the daughter of the late John and Marion (Dubuque) Fahey.
After graduating from Glens Falls High School, she continued her education at Mary McClellan Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Cambridge. Jana was so proud to have received her LPN. With her degree in hand, she practiced nursing for 38 years, until her retirement in August of 2000.
On August 7, 1967, Jana married her soulmate, Gary Blake in Vermont. During their marriage they not only raised three children, but they also worked side by side in running an antique shop. Gary passed away on April 3, 2005, after 37 years of marriage.
Jana was a giver with a kind heart. This was not only shown in her career but also in her everyday life. She loved to shop, but, never for herself. Every special gift she bought was for the enjoyment of others. Jana was very organized and loved throwing memorable parties for her family and friends. Those that attended would never forget the planning that went into making sure that those who attended, would walk away with fond memories.
Sharing memories with her family was the center of her life. Many summers were spent on the sandy beaches in Wells, Maine with her family. Jana loved her grandchildren deeply and always took the time to keep up with their activities. She was talented in creating her beautiful crafts and knitting afghans, that everyone loved. Jana was also a lover of animals, especially her favorite dogs, Rosie and Lilly.
Survivors include her three children: Tracy Basher and her fiance, Gerry Mason of Queensbury, Shannon DePalo of Hudson Falls and Matthew Blake and his significant other, Courtney Burch of Queensbury; her five grandchildren: Nicholas Basher, Dylan Basher, Jana DePalo, Addison Burch and Chloe Burch; her lifelong friend, Kathy McSweeney; her extended small family; her nieces, nephews and cousins; and many wonderful friends.
Friends may call on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 11 to 12:30 PM at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Masks and social distancing are required.
Funeral Services will follow the calling hours at 12:30 PM at the funeral home.
She will be laid to rest at 2:30 PM on Friday, April 23, 2021 following the funeral, at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville.
The family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Glens Falls Renal Center, 3 Broad St. Plaza, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
