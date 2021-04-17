Jana “Jemma” Blake

May 19, 1942—Apr. 13, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Jana “Jemma” Blake, passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on Wednesday, April 13, 2021. At her passing, she was surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. Born on May 19, 1942 in Glens Falls, Jana was the daughter of the late John and Marion (Dubuque) Fahey.

After graduating from Glens Falls High School, she continued her education at Mary McClellan Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Cambridge. Jana was so proud to have received her LPN. With her degree in hand, she practiced nursing for 38 years, until her retirement in August of 2000.

On August 7, 1967, Jana married her soulmate, Gary Blake in Vermont. During their marriage they not only raised three children, but they also worked side by side in running an antique shop. Gary passed away on April 3, 2005, after 37 years of marriage.