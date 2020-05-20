Oct. 12, 1970 — May 16, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Jan Tucker, 49, of Lake George, raced her final lap home Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
Jan Tucker was born Oct. 12, 1970 in Hague. As a young girl growing up she cruised around her small town on her little moped, walking it up Graphite because it didn’t have the horses to make it up. She was so proud of her means of transportation. In 1988 Jan, met and eloped with the love of her life, Randy Tucker. For more than 20 years these two were inseparable, Jan helped Randy raise his two young children and together they made their family. They went from camping in the woods, to an apartment in Glens Falls, to finally purchasing their forever home in Hudson Falls. Jan is best known for her lasagna, her endless supply of Christmas fudge and cookies, which she had her niece over every year to help her decorate. Jan was a giver, a forgiver and an amazing friend. She was the type of woman who defended her friends and family, sometimes with the help of “Louie” her trusted wooden sidekick. She lived and loved life to the fullest. She was a hard working woman, who loved NASCAR Sunday, Jimmie Johnson, Mountain Dew and Jagerbombs. Through her employment at A-Plus Cleaning, Jan gained a group of extraordinary friends, that she considered family and loved lunch time the best (bundt cake and Mountain Dew). To know Jan was to love her, she will never be forgotten.
Jan was predeceased by her parents Stanley “John” Frasier and Patricia (Duell) Galusha; her husband Randy Tucker; her brother Kenny Frasier; her nephew Justin Frasier, her companion Jason Waite and her furbaby Ginger.
She is survived by her furbaby Fancy, her brother John and her sister-in-law, Nancy Frasier; her brother Eric Frasier and his companion, Pam; her sister Tammy Frasier and her companion, Tom; her brother Carl and her best friend Melissa Frasier; her sister Jodi Frasier and her companion, Cory; her stepchildren Maria Woods and her husband, Robert, and their children Ben, Colin and Lily; her stepson Silas Tucker and his wife, Kim, and their children Silas Jr. and Thomas. She also leaves behind her dear friend Jamie Mallaney, as well as her boyfriend Keith Gleason, his son Zachary and all her many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at May Memorial in Hague.
New York State advises masks and social distancing be followed during the service.
There are calling hours scheduled.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.