Jan Tucker was born Oct. 12, 1970 in Hague. As a young girl growing up she cruised around her small town on her little moped, walking it up Graphite because it didn’t have the horses to make it up. She was so proud of her means of transportation. In 1988 Jan, met and eloped with the love of her life, Randy Tucker. For more than 20 years these two were inseparable, Jan helped Randy raise his two young children and together they made their family. They went from camping in the woods, to an apartment in Glens Falls, to finally purchasing their forever home in Hudson Falls. Jan is best known for her lasagna, her endless supply of Christmas fudge and cookies, which she had her niece over every year to help her decorate. Jan was a giver, a forgiver and an amazing friend. She was the type of woman who defended her friends and family, sometimes with the help of “Louie” her trusted wooden sidekick. She lived and loved life to the fullest. She was a hard working woman, who loved NASCAR Sunday, Jimmie Johnson, Mountain Dew and Jagerbombs. Through her employment at A-Plus Cleaning, Jan gained a group of extraordinary friends, that she considered family and loved lunch time the best (bundt cake and Mountain Dew). To know Jan was to love her, she will never be forgotten.