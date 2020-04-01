RENSSELAER — Jan Susan Medved (Brainen) 71 of Rensselaer passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at The Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Glens Falls after courageously dealing for 12 years with a rare form of cancer. Jan graduated from Nutley (NJ) High School and earned a B.A. in Urban Studies with a concentration in Gerontology from Utica College of Syracuse University. In 1967 while attending Kent State University, she met her husband and life partner, Richard, with whom she pursued life’s adventures for 52 years. Jan devoted herself to family, particularly to her four grandchildren who she dearly cherished, to her many wonderful friends whose company, love and support she enjoyed and to the many senior citizens who she felt privileged to work with and for. After working with older residents at Rome State School in the Recreation Department, serving as Activities Director at The Charles Sitrin Home in New Hartford, creating and directing the Silver Streakers of the Towers of Colonie, Jan was appointed Director of the Town of Colonie Senior Resources Department, a position she held for almost 30 years. Always a visionary, she enjoyed working with the staff in her department creating programs to serve the needs of seniors in the town. She was particularly blessed to work with a group of professional women and proud to have worked with Kathleen Caulfield and Anne Marie Sheehy to create Colonie Senior Resources, Inc., a not-for-profit corporation initially providing services to town seniors that would be difficult to provide by her department. She was especially proud of The Bright Horizons program. Most of all her door was always open as she enjoyed interacting with the Town’s seniors on a personal level.