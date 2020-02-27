Oct. 1, 1964 — Feb. 21, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Jan-lyn F. Baxter, 55, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.

Born on Oct. 1, 1964 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of Lois (LaPoint) and the late Leonard King.

She graduated from Fort Edward High School and continued her education at Becker College in Massachusetts.

Jan had a successful career in hospitality and worked for Carl R’s and Adirondack Seafood for many years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

On July 15, 2005 Jan married John Baxter in Lake George.

She had a love for all animals especially her dog Jojo. Jan enjoyed singing and playing with her granddaughter and backyard picnics with her family. Jan had a love for “The Boys Class of ‘08”.