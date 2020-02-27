Oct. 1, 1964 — Feb. 21, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Jan-lyn F. Baxter, 55, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.
Born on Oct. 1, 1964 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of Lois (LaPoint) and the late Leonard King.
She graduated from Fort Edward High School and continued her education at Becker College in Massachusetts.
Jan had a successful career in hospitality and worked for Carl R’s and Adirondack Seafood for many years.
On July 15, 2005 Jan married John Baxter in Lake George.
She had a love for all animals especially her dog Jojo. Jan enjoyed singing and playing with her granddaughter and backyard picnics with her family. Jan had a love for “The Boys Class of ‘08”.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband, John Baxter; son, Daniel Donahue; mother, Lois King; grandchildren, Grace Kennedy Donahue, Max and Cate Rizzo; stepdaughter’s, Traci Rizzo, Megan (Ben) Rodgers; siblings, Michelle (Peter) Caruso, Leonard (Kathy) King, and Jayne (Tim) Fisher; nieces, Jennifer Caruso (Santana) Cox, Kathryn (Mike) Venable, Melissa (Corbie) Sullivan, Mattison King; nephews, Michael King, Jonathon (Sara) King, George (Kate) Normindan; great nieces and nephews, Michael and Zachary Venable, Maris, Karah, and Kelse Cox, Haylee and Landon Sullivan; special friends, Kim, Ryan, and Reagan Collier, her special friends from Carl R’s, Michelle and Kelly; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Joseph’s Church 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 with Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating.
Rite of committal will be in the spring at a date to be announced at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.
To view Jan’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
