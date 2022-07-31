THURMAN—Jamie S. Carpenter, 48, of Thurman, NY, a child of God, passed from earth into eternity at his home.

Jamie was born Aug. 22, 1973 in Glens Falls, NY to the late Donald Carpenter, Sr. and Gail Carpenter. Jamie graduated from Warrensburg High School.

Jamie was known to have a large heart. He opened his home to many people throughout the years, whether it was a place to sleep or a meal to eat; Jamie was quick to help those in need. He brightened the lives of so many with his belly laugh, sense of humor, and selfless means of carrying himself.

Some of Jamie’s favorite times were spent playing dinosaurs with his sons. He would enjoy hikes along the river and collecting rocks with Izech, Ezekiel, and Cindy. He also enjoyed attending church service with family.

Along with his love for family, Jamie also loved his animals. He had many family pets and farm animals throughout the years. Jamie’s love and light will be missed in this world.

Jamie had an amazing work ethic and ran a family operated construction business with his brother Brian, JCI Construction. He also spent many years at Finch Paper mill.

Besides his father, Jamie was predeceased by brother, Richard Harrington and father-in-law, Ralph Ross, Sr.

Jamie is survived by wife Cynthia Carpenter; sons: Izech and Ezekiel Carpenter; mother Gail Carpenter; brothers: Brian and Donald (Shelly) Carpenter; mother-in-law Marva (Aldrich) Ross; brothers-in-law: Ralph Ross, Jr. and Michael (Teresa) Ross; sisters-in-law: Laura (EJ) Millington and Heather Haines; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Syracuse Adult & Teen Challenge, 124 Furman St., Syracuse, NY 13205.

Friends may call on Jamie’s family from 3 p.m.–5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. with the Pastor Bill Harrington officiating.

The family has asked everyone to wear teal in recognition of addiction awareness.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.