Jamie Persons

Sept. 25, 1983—June 12, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Born to the late Denise Lemieux and the late Wallace “Shorty” Persons on September 25, 1983. Tragically, Jamie died a HERO on June 12, 2022 while protecting his family.

Jamie was a 2002 graduate of Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School. Following his graduation, he went on to play EFL football with the Glens Falls Greenjackets. Jamie affectionately known as “JP”, “Soup-Eater”, “Jamier” and “Big Country,” was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics. You could always catch him watching his phone and betting on his teams, fantasy football, or logging his latest newfound craft beer.

Jamie most enjoyed spending time with his fiance Jasmine and playing with their four beautiful children.

Jamie was employed by Stewart’s Shops in a position that enabled him to provide for his family, but most importantly afforded him time to spend with them and create memories, which he cherished the most. Jamie’s lifelong dream came true June 25, 2021 when his son Jasper was born. For those that knew Jamie that was his proudest moment. Jamie was full of life, genuine, compassionate, and humble, loved by everyone and will be deeply missed.

Jamie predeceased his stepson Quinton Delgadillo.

Left to cherish his memories are his son Jasper (11 months); two stepchildren: Jadrian (12) and LillIan (7); and fiance, Jasmine Luellen, (30). He is also survived by his siblings: Andrea Gillingham, Kylie Schaldone, Joshua Persons; and several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his amazing network of friends: especially Ryan Geraghty, Stephen Grant, Richie Wallace, and Patrick and Meredith Casey.

Friends may call on Jamie’s family from 3 p.m.–6 p.m., Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.

