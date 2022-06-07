March 31, 1981—May 30, 2022

WHITEHALL — Jamie Martel, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2022, from a massive seizure. He had been battling with an undiagnosed neurological condition that began in the Fall of 2021.

Jamie was born March 31, 1981, the son of Randy and Debbie Martel. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1999, and immediately started training for his welding certification. He was a very talented and accomplished metal fabricator and worked throughout the world at his trade. He became a millwright working for Dematic, eventually becoming the Mechanical Pre-Commissioning Engineer. He was highly praised by all who worked with him and for him.

Jamie was a very caring son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He would always send gifts and stories home to his mother, sister-in-law and niece from his travels. When not working, which was almost never, he enjoyed putting the miles on his motorcycles. Attending any and all concerts, he could and hunting with his father and brothers.

Jamie will be dearly missed by all who got the great opportunity to know him.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents Randy and Debbie; brother Joseph his wife Jade; and their daughter Ella (Jamie’s favorite); brother Jerrid and his girlfriend Thea; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to his friends and co-workers in California that became like a second family to him.

Rest in peace my brother, we love you.

At the request of the family there will be no calling hours.