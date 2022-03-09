 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jamie Lashway-Bell

  • 0

Feb. 17, 1962—Feb. 15, 2022

KILLEEN, TX — Jamie Lashway-Bell was born Feb. 17, 1962 in Glens Falls, she passed away Feb. 15, 2022 in Killeen, TX.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Bell; her parents James and Coleen Lashway, Sr.; her four sons: D.J., Chris, Brad and Bryan. Jamie is also survived by her siblings: James, Jr., Kevin, Derek Lashway, Lurleen Grant and Sherry Harrison.

Services took place in Killeen, TX with full military honors.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Americans are not happy with their sleep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News