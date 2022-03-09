KILLEEN, TX — Jamie Lashway-Bell was born Feb. 17, 1962 in Glens Falls, she passed away Feb. 15, 2022 in Killeen, TX.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Bell; her parents James and Coleen Lashway, Sr.; her four sons: D.J., Chris, Brad and Bryan. Jamie is also survived by her siblings: James, Jr., Kevin, Derek Lashway, Lurleen Grant and Sherry Harrison.