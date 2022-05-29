March 9, 1970—May 20, 2022

LITCHFIELD, CT — James Williams-Ness, 52, a gentleman and resident of Litchfield, CT, passed away at Maine Medical Center on May 20, 2022, after a sailing accident off the coast of Maine doing what he loved.

He is predeceased by his mother Christine Ness and beloved father-in-law, Wally Loonan of Lake George, NY. Survived by his wife Shane Williams-Ness; daughter Adeline; father Alexander Williams III and his wife, Monica; stepmother, Caroline Williams; stepfather Peter Ness of Greenwich, CT; brother Alexander Williams IV; and sister Ashley Williams Madden; and cherished nieces and nephew who made him immensely proud; and many friends.

James was born in Evanston, IL. The family later settled in Greenwich, CT where Jamie attended Brunswick School before going on to Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA. He then went to Union College, with a degree in history and German literature.

He was a host to many, known for his hospitality and kind demeanor. He was a volunteer fireman. His devotion to his father-in-law and their mutual love of WWII history took them to a tour of Normandy and Europe to celebrate Wally’s 80th birthday.

After graduation, Jamie embarked on his career, focusing on media research. He and Shane lived in Boston, Singapore, Saratoga Springs, NY and Manhattan, where Jamie later assumed the role of Vice President at Nielsen Media.

He was an avid runner and qualified for the New York City and Berlin Marathons; Jamie was a courteous tennis player, squash player and golf lover.

A service at The Church of Heavenly Rest in New York City is planned for June 24, 2022. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to one another, one never knows what one is going through. And if so moved, consider a donation in Jamie’s name to Litchfield Hills Rowing Club: www.litchfieldhillsrowing.org.