SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James William Phair, Jr. passed away on May 20, 2022 at the age of 79. James was born in Plattsburgh, NY to James Phair, Sr. and his wife, Irene LaValley. James grew up in Plattsburgh on the lake he loved, Lake Champlain.

As a young man, he worked at the local marina, the Plattsburgh Air Force Base, and bartended. He loved to dive for fun on Lake Champlain, where he almost drowned scuba diving (we could never get him to swim again). James met his wife Carol Ann Clemente in Plattsburgh where she was a college student at SUNY Plattsburgh. They married on December 7, 1963. James and Carol moved to South Glens Falls and purchased their current home.

James, or Jim, as most of us knew him, was proud and honored to work for New York State Corrections as a Correction Officer and finished his career as a Sergeant. He was also very active on the NYS Corrections CERT Team. While volunteering with the Great Meadow CERT Team, Jim responded to the Attica uprising of 1971. That was Jim, helping those in need any way he could. During one particular CERT Training Exercise, he so graciously volunteered his newly hired NYS Corrections daughter to role play the victim during the exercise. Her reward for her participation may have included a ride in the exercise’s helicopter. He loved his job and loved the Great Meadow Correction’s Family. Dad always told us it was about respect from both sides, however, we still worried about him even as kids. With only one serious injury in 31 years, he was forced to retire.

With his wife Carol, they raised four children. Janine Edwards (Paul) who both serve NYS Corrections, which Jim was very proud of, Christopher Phair (Danielle), Peter Phair (Tammy) and Patrick Phair; his grandchildren: Joshua (Emily) and Jeffrey (Tonya) Poole, Lacey Field, Paige, Jacob, and Jared Edwards, Tiffany and Dylan Calabrese, and Jourdan, Jade, and Ethan Darrow; his great-grandchildren: Madison and Michael Poole, and Elaina and Claire Poole.

Jim and Carol raised their children Catholic and attended St. Michael’s Church regularly. They participated and volunteered at church including Jim’s favorite event, the annual St. Michael’s Parish Picnic. He loved to help prepare sausage, peppers, and onions with his children (under his watchful eye) and working the grill.

Jim loved his South Glens Falls community and in his early years he participated in the Jaycees. As a member, he helped to break ground on the first baseball field at the Moreau Recreation Park. He also helped to develop the cross country ski trail (dragging his young sons to help) and building the pavilion. With the Jaycees, he also helped to organize Hay Days at Nibco Field, a fun day for the kids. Races of all kinds, a grease pole, hay bales filled with money, candy, and a million water balloons for a huge balloon fight (which he had his children help to fill off the spigot at home). He always tried to include people, young and old. In the winter, he would help Eggie Abare flood the ice rink at the Nibco Field (I can’t remember how many times, but it sure was fun).

In his village, Jim was a member of the Village Zoning Board serving as the Chair. Later stepping down from his position as Chair, he continued to participate until his final days. He always tried to hear everyone, be fair, and follow the Letter of the Law.

Later in life, he found the Fraternal Order of the Eagles (The Eagles Club) in South Glens Falls. Jim jumped right in, he didn’t care what he was doing, just wanted to help; mowing the lawn, setting up tables, woodworking, making deposits or buying chicken wings for wing night, and always watching Jeopardy. He made many friends there. As his friends started to pass away, he made new ones (you know who you are and we thank you). His interests were many. Always wanted to learn and know. His morals were old and simple, what was right and what was wrong.

Jim rented a camp on Glen Lake for his young family and then bought a camp on the Hudson River. He loved his camp,”“Best stretch of river”, he’d say. The naps on the front porch were a favorite too! He loved skiing, fishing and the outdoors. It didn’t matter where. From ice fishing on Lake Champlain for perch with his young kids and parents early on, to a stream in the Adirondacks for trout, or deep sea fishing with his fellow Correction Officers. Even if it was just dropping a worm on a hook off the shore of his camp, he didn’t need to catch anything. He just wanted to fish and enjoy. He would always offer a day at camp to the people he would meet. Even if they just showed up, in good timing or bad. He never turned people away. Jim loved to collect old stuff for his camp, history of the Hudson and New York State. He loved Nick the dog, and his crazy cat that he never named. That cat was always two steps away (buddies).

Playing pranks, making jokes, poking fun. Our mom always had her hands full.

His children want to thank the people in his life. We want to thank our dad for what he tried to instill in us by his example, and for his support in the good and bad. For the tough love he gave from his heart, and for his kind ear. Always wondering what we were all up to as we led our lives. Our hope is that he is in heaven with all his family and friends and having a beer with Larry. Having a good laugh at everyone down here. Wait for us, as time goes fast, we will see you soon. Thank you Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa. We love you.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the M.B. Funeral Home, 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. For online condolences and to view Jim’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Avenue, So. Glens Falls, with the Rev. Anthony Tony Childs, Pastor officiating.

The rite of committal will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, So. Glens Falls.

Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bereavement

Committee, 80 Saratoga Avenue, So. Glens Falls, NY 12803.