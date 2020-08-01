James Wesley 'Jim' Hill

Jim was a good, kind, thoughtful and a generous man. Throughout his life, he easily made friends wherever he happened to be, and he stayed in touch over the years with many of the good friends he had made during his time in the Navy. It was during the visit to the home of one of those friends, Ray Leroux, that he heard about a possible job at Imperial. Ray lived with his parents, Wilfred and Regina Leroux, in a big house on Main Street in Hudson Falls. Mr. and Mrs. Leroux urged Jim to apply for the job and said he could stay on with them as a lodger if he was hired. Thus, Jim was welcomed into the Leroux home then and, over the years, into the hearts of several generations of the extended Leroux family. Always, but for the past several years in particular, Nancy Leroux Moulton, her husband, John, and their children and grandchildren have held Jim especially close to their hearts and aided him in ways that helped him remain as independent as possible and in his own home.