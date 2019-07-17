SCHROON LAKE and ROCHESTER — James Walter Williford passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at age 90.
He was predeceased by his parents, William Roy and Isabella (McCormick) Williford; son, Douglas; brothers, Bill, Bob, Roy and Tom; and sister, Isabella Signorelli.
Jim was born in the Bronx and moved to Schroon Lake in 1932. He graduated from Schroon Lake Central School in 1947. Jim was a Boy Scout, loved fishing and hunting, skiing and boy scout camporees, where he always cooked for his fellow scouts. Jim caddied at the local golf course and worked as a line cook at the Terrace Restaurant, which led him to complete a two-year apprenticeship at the Waldorf Astoria Culinary School, where he worked as a saucier for a year. He moved back to Schroon Lake, where he married the love of his life, Jean Frances Stowell.
He was the Chairman of the Local Draft Board in Ticonderoga and worked for the Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. Jim attended banking school at West Point and was particularly proud that he became an officer in the bank after one year and was given his own branch office in Schroon Lake. He retired from the bank after 20 years. Jim was treasurer of the Schroon Lake C of C, two Cemetery Associations and the Schroon Lake Fish and Game Club.
He and Jean developed Medcalf Acres Campground on Schroon River, which they operated for 20 years before selling and becoming snowbirds. Jim was a devoted student of the Civil War and spent time sharing his knowledge with the Schroon Lake school children. Jim and Jean moved to the Rochester area in 2009 for health reasons and to be closer to family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughter, Denise Brown of Sterling Virginia; son, Dr. Daniel (Jacqueline) Williford of Pittsford; grandchildren, Dr. Sara Williford (Dr. Matt Kennedy) of Bedford, Massachusetts, Andrew Bearce of Sterling, Virginia, Daniel Williford Esq. (Stephanie) of Fairport and Derrick Brown of Herndon, Virginia; and his great-grandchildren, EJ Kennedy and Luca Kennedy, Conor Williford and Chase Williford; his sisters-in-law, Betty Williford and Frances Williford of Schroon Lake; and brother-in-law, Sam Signorelli of Rochester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake, Interment will follow at the Severance Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, evening, July 19, at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Route 9, Schroon Lake.
Jim requested that memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon North Hudson Historical Society, Schroon Lake, NY 12870; or the charity of his/her choice. Jim was especially grateful for the friendship of his extended family and caregivers at St. John’s Meadows, where he and Jean lived for the past 10 years. Special thanks to his physician caregivers, Drs. Diego Cahn-Hidalgo, George Pancio, Adam Doyle and Richard Wing.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.