Sept. 7, 1925—Feb. 1, 2022

WARRENSBURG — It is with heavy hearts we announce that on Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022, our beloved father James Walter Parrish died at Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief illness.

Walt was born 96 years ago on September 7, 1925, at Harlem Hospital, Manhattan to Margaret Parrish and Walter Hilton. He was orphaned at age five and raised by foster parents in Long Beach, Long Island. As a young man he spent time deep sea fishing for tuna and later became a captain with the Long Beach Exempt Fire Department. He celebrated 60 years membership with the Department this past January.

After his first marriage he moved to Warrensburg with his family. He worked for the NYS Dept. of Transportation in Warrensburg and retired from there with appreciation after 25 years of service. He worked hard to keep the Northway clear of snow and the grass neatly mowed. On rainy days he sometimes played a little poker with his work partners. After retiring from the state, he worked many years at the Bixby Estate in Bolton Landing as a caretaker. There he met his lifelong friends Karl and Rosie Morehouse. After retiring from here he worked at Magic Forest running the ladybug ride until he was 92. Even at home he continued to do yard work.

Dad “was not a gabber” on the phone but always enjoyed hearing from family and friends. He liked watching movies and the birds at his feeders. In his younger days he enjoyed fishing, playing cards and bowling. Bowling is where he met his second wife Lois Dunworth in the early 1970s. They were married until her passing in 2004.

Walt is survived by his children: James M. Parrish (Brenda) of Warrensburg; Marianne Parrish and her partner Danielle Bushey of Queensbury; Cheryl Dunworth of West Palm Beach, FL, Brian Dunworth of Tallahassee, FL and Linda Inman of New Hartford, NY. He leaves his grandchildren: Adam Parrish of Warrensburg, Jonathan Parrish of London, England, Amanda Bushey of Greenwich, NY, Deanna Bushey of Lake George, NY, Lisa Dunworth of Manilus, NY, Stephanie Inman and Rachel Blackmon (Jeremy) of Covington, GA. He also leaves many great-grandchildren.

We would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff of T5 and T6 at GF Hospital, Dr. Stevens, Dr. Kamal and Dr. Suzanne Blood for their care. A special thanks to Raeann Phillips, R.N. and the Fort Hudson nursing staff for the special care you gave in caring for Walt over the past few years. Raeann holds a special place in our hearts. We would also like to thank the staff at High Peaks Hospice.

There will be no calling hours by request. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite local charity.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.