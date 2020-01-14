Sept. 14, 1938 — Jan. 10, 2020

CORINTH — James W. Savoie, 81, of Loughran Drive, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Sept. 14, 1938 in Albany, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Marion (Cameron) Savoie.

Jim graduated from Van Rensselaer High School in 1956.

He was first employed as a trooper for the New York State Police for several years. He then worked for Kraft Food Service in Clifton Park for many years until his retirement in 2003. Following his retirement, he built his dream home on Augur Lake in Keeseville.

Jim found great peace at the ocean; Maine was one of his favorite places to visit. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and bird-watching. He was an avid animal lover, rescuing many cats over his lifetime.

Although Jim was a quiet, reserved man, his witty sense of humor would often light up a room. He was a selfless man who always gave back, donated to many charities, and even at the end of his life, gave the greatest gift of being an organ donor.