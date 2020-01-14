Sept. 14, 1938 — Jan. 10, 2020
CORINTH — James W. Savoie, 81, of Loughran Drive, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Sept. 14, 1938 in Albany, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Marion (Cameron) Savoie.
Jim graduated from Van Rensselaer High School in 1956.
He was first employed as a trooper for the New York State Police for several years. He then worked for Kraft Food Service in Clifton Park for many years until his retirement in 2003. Following his retirement, he built his dream home on Augur Lake in Keeseville.
You have free articles remaining.
Jim found great peace at the ocean; Maine was one of his favorite places to visit. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing and bird-watching. He was an avid animal lover, rescuing many cats over his lifetime.
Although Jim was a quiet, reserved man, his witty sense of humor would often light up a room. He was a selfless man who always gave back, donated to many charities, and even at the end of his life, gave the greatest gift of being an organ donor.
Survivors include six children, Joy M. Johr (Eddy) of Queensbury, Robert Savoie, Sharon Savoie, Michelle Savoie, Brian Savoie, and Lynn Sauter; three stepchildren, Scott Lester of Greenfield Center, Brenda Peris (Andy) of Greenfield Center and Heidi Steves (Josh) of Queensbury; five grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Marion Schmidt of Albany; his best friend, Donna Dwyer-Dickson (Donald) of Porter Corners; and one nephew.
At Jim’s request, there are no services planned.
The family wishes to thank the staff on C3 at Saratoga Hospital, especially Kate, Jessica and Deanna for their kindness and compassionate care given to Jim during his stay.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Feed The Children www.feedthechildren.org and The Nature Conservancy www.nature.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.