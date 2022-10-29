James W. Mead, Sr.

Dec. 7, 1939—Oct. 26, 2022

HAMPTON, NY — James William Mead, Sr., 82, of Hampton, NY died Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center after a long battle with diabetes.

Born to William “Ben” Mead and Mabel (McIntyre) Mead on Dec. 7, 1939.

Surviving siblings include: Donald and his wife Jean Mead of Whitehall, NY; and his sister Marie Loomis of Middle Granville, NY.

James was predeceased by one brother, Norman Mead who passed away in the Vietnam War. Also predeceased was his parents, and wife Linda (Williams) Mead, and one son James Mead, Jr.

Surviving members of his family include two sons: Gary and his wife Brenda Mead of Hampton, Eric Mead of Hampton; three daughters: Wendy her husband David Nelson of Queensbury, Melissa (Miller) Mead of Hampton and Ellen Mead also from Hampton; also survived by 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

James was a member of the Poultney Valley Snowmobile Club for many years. A member of the Penhryn Engine and Hose Company of Middle Granville, NY. James also was in several leagues playing basketball, softball, and bowling over his many years.

James also was a strong supporter of the Hampton Vol. Fire company and started the Haunted House which was a major fund raiser for the fire company which many remember.

James was an avid hunter and bow fisherman as well as enjoying golfing with friends.

James worked for many years in the construction industry some of which included Route 4 road construction as well as helping build the powerhouse at Great Meadows Correctional Facility. James also worked for Norton Sealant Company of Granville until his retirement.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT. Burial will follow in the Poultney Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Poultney American Legion Hall.