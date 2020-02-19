Nov. 10, 1960 — Feb. 14, 2020

HAMPTON — James W. Mead Jr. passed away Feb. 14, 2020 following a long illness.

Jim was born on Nov. 10, 1960 in Granville, New York the son of James and Patricia (Matteson) Mead.

Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1981-85. His time was divided between El Paso, Texas and Germany.

He worked at Commonwealth Plywood as a forklift operator. He had many outside interests which included hunting, fishing, camping, horseshoes, four wheeling and paintball. The thing in common with all his pursuits was that he loved doing them with family and friends. He would frequently utilize his carpentry skills on different building projects.

He was a member of VASA (ATV club) from 1988-91, a member of the Hampton Head Hunters (Paintball) from 1985-89, involved in the Hampton Haunted House for many years, bowled in leagues at Fair Haven Lanes, a member of the North American Hunting Club, Poultney Valley Snowmobile Devils and very important to him a fireman at the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department from 1987 to present.