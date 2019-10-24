June 13, 1947 — Oct. 11, 2019
PENSACOLA, Fla. — James W. McCrea, 72, a former resident of Glens Falls, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 unexpectedly in Pensacola, Florida, following a short illness.
He was born on June 13, 1947 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Homer and Virginia (Baptisto) McCrea.
In 1965, he graduated from Glens Falls High School and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp., where he was a helicopter crew chief, stationed in Vietnam at VMO-2Marble MT from 1967 to 1968.
For many years, he was a self employed contractor in the Glens Falls area before moving to Florida, where he continued his business before retiring.
He enjoyed living and fishing in the Adirondacks as well as woodworking, making hand crafted tables, going to the gulf beaches with his wife and playing the blues on his favorite harmonicas.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a brother-in-law, Richard Spector.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Lee of Florida; three daughters, Erin McCrea of Queensbury, Margaret Epting of Florida and Heidi Brown of Florida; two sons, James (Yvonne) McCrea of Queensbury and Johnathan (Shannon) Canter of Florida; eight grandchildren, Cullen, Sylvie and Carter McCrea, Alison Powers, Bram and Reese Brown and Sebastian and Mirabella Canter; sister, Mary Lee Spector of Queensbury; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Calling hours are scheduled from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior PTSD Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
