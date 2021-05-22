Oct. 17, 1952—May 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY—James W. Hunt, 68, of Queensbury, passed away on May 19, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

Born on October 17, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Stanley L. and Janet (Walkup) Hunt.

Jim was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1970. He then graduated from Norwich University in 1974 and received a Bachelor of Art’s Degree in English and Education.

In 1970, while still in college, he and his father, Stan, started Tree Care by Stan Hunt, Inc., a well-known area firm, which he operated until September 2018, when he retired.

Jim served active duty with the United States Air Force from 1975 until 1980. He received his pilot training at Webb Air Force base in Big Spring, TX. When he returned home, he continued operating the tree care business, of which he became President.

During his military career, Jim also resided in Big Spring, TX and Merced, CA.

On February 23, 1980, he married Belinda Thompson in Caribou, ME.