Oct. 17, 1952—May 19, 2021
QUEENSBURY—James W. Hunt, 68, of Queensbury, passed away on May 19, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
Born on October 17, 1952, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Stanley L. and Janet (Walkup) Hunt.
Jim was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1970. He then graduated from Norwich University in 1974 and received a Bachelor of Art’s Degree in English and Education.
In 1970, while still in college, he and his father, Stan, started Tree Care by Stan Hunt, Inc., a well-known area firm, which he operated until September 2018, when he retired.
Jim served active duty with the United States Air Force from 1975 until 1980. He received his pilot training at Webb Air Force base in Big Spring, TX. When he returned home, he continued operating the tree care business, of which he became President.
During his military career, Jim also resided in Big Spring, TX and Merced, CA.
On February 23, 1980, he married Belinda Thompson in Caribou, ME.
Still wanting to serve his country, Jim became active in the Air National Guard and became a Pilot in the 109th Air Wing out of Stratton Air National Guard Base, in Schenectady. He was a Command Pilot of LC-130H Aircraft, serving both polar ice caps. In 1997, he flew Sir Edmund Hillary and the New Zealand Prime Minister, the first and only head of state, to ever fly to the South Pole. He was awarded the Meritorious Service with Oak Leaf Cluster and the Air Medal, for his service to our nation.
He was very active in civic endeavors in this area as a member of the Rotary Club in Glens Falls, former Chairman of the Board for LARAC, and former board member of the New York State Arborist Association. He was also a Paul Harris Fellow and a member of Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls. Jim enjoyed and actively sponsored the South High Marathon Dance each year.
Jim loved to hunt deer and elk, enjoyed coaching youth hockey and collected antique chainsaws.
Besides his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother, Craig A. Hunt and his brother-in-law, Geoffrey Winters.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Belinda Thompson; his children: James M. Hunt and his fiance, Jen Fuller and children Owen and Bri; his daughter Emily and her husband, Chris Welsh and their children; his mother-in-law, Betty Holdsworth; his brothers: Curtis R. Hunt and Gary L. Hunt; his sister, Tia R. Winters; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Sullivan-Hunt; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A private interment, with full military honors, will take place at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater at a later date.
Jim’s family suggests that memorial donations in his memory be made to the American Diabetes Association, 50 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
